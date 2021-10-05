General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have ostensibly ended a legal battle over Ford's use of the name ‘BlueCruise’ to market the company’s hands-free driving technology. The giant automakers put down the gloves in a fight over the name and said they are now in talks to settle “all claims and counterclaims at issue" over the name, and a judge agreed with the combatants and allowed them t... (continue reading...)Full Article
What’s In a Name? A Major Legal Tussle Ends as GM and Ford Settle Suit Over 'BlueCruise'
