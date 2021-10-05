New car sales: UK records worst September since 1999

Semiconductor shortage continues to batter the industry, with registrations plummeting in a traditionally bumper month



New figures released by the SMMT reveal that new car sales plummeted 35% year-on-year in September, traditionally one of the busiest months for the industry.



In preliminary data obtained by the BBC – ahead of full figures being published later today – the SMMT showed that just 214,000 cars were registered last month, the lowest September total since the 'two-plate' registration system was introduced in 1999.



Even September 2020's total – 328,000 cars registered – was a 22-year low.



The setback has been attributed to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor 'chips' which has throttled car production globally, leaving many factories idle for months at a time and extending new car lead times by several months.



But the rise in popularity of alternatively fuelled cars continues, with some 32,000 battery-electric cars registered in September, just 5850 fewer than were registered in the whole of 2019.



The figures come just days after the SMMT revealed the UK's new car output dipped by 27% in August, also a result of the chip shortage, and year-to-date is 32% behind pre-pandemic 2019.



SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said last week that the situation is "extremely worrying both for the sector and its many thousands of workers nationwide", and these latest registration figures will only exacerbate concerns.



"While not the only factor at play," he added, "the impact of the semiconductor shortage on manufacturing can't be overstated.



"Car makers and their suppliers are battling to keep production lines rolling, with constraints expected to continue well into 2022 and possibly beyond".