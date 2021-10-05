Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley, son of Zaxby's founder Tony Townley, has died after being shot in an altercation involving his ex-wife and another man. John Wes Townley died after during a double-shooting in Athens, Georgia on ... (continue reading...)Full Article
NASCAR Alum John Wes Townley Fatally Shot In Georgia
