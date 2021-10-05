This 2006 Mercedes-Benz R500 Is Every Rolling Stones Fan's Dream

One of the biggest rock bands of all time, The Rolling Stones, is parting with the car used for the 2006 “A Bigger Bang Tour.” The Mercedes-Benz R500 4MATIC will soon be available for purchase. When we're talking about one of the most famous bands in the world, who has been active on the music scene for almost six decades, you'd expect the band members to also have a rockstar lifestyle. With a combined net w... (continue reading...)