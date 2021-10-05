The French Connection: It's Been 50 Years Since They Filmed the 2nd Best Movie Chase Scene
Gene Hackman has been out of the film game for almost twenty years now and ostensibly retired, but he was more than happy to take part in a chance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The French Connection - and with it, one of the great film car chase sequences in history. Now working as a novelist, Hackman gave the New York Post one of his first interviews in years and spoke about the gritty William Friedkin classic film which stunned a... (continue reading...)Full Article