Menacing 650-HP 1966 Mustang Looks Supercharged-Ready for Street and Drags

Menacing 650-HP 1966 Mustang Looks Supercharged-Ready for Street and Drags

autoevolution

Published

Shawn Davis, the affable and knowledgeable host of the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube, has us accustomed to a lot of custom GMs and Mopars. But now and then a Blue Oval pops up to make an impression. Just about anything goes for Davis and the cre... (continue reading...)

Full Article