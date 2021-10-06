James Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla Plays Soccer In New Rocket League Game

The Aston Martin Valhalla never actually hit the road, but it hits the ball like no other. Rocket League has a new mission out there to make you feel like James Bond, and it comes with a new, on-brand car: the one developed by Aston Martin and the Formula One team Red Bull Racing. The vehicular soccer game is adding another James Bond car to its collection of motorized stars. Having introduced the Aston Martin DB in July, the game develo... (continue reading...)