Some folks would say that this Duc’s design language is rather polarizing, but we think it’s absolutely gorgeous. Back in 1978, Mike Hailwood conquered the Isle of Man TT podium (again) after he had spent some time in Formula One – an occasion that went down in history as one hell of a comeback! The English motorsport legend crossed the finish line on a race-bred (continue reading...)Full Article
This Limited-Edition 2002 Ducati MH900e Comes With Two Miles on the Clock
autoevolution0 shares 3 views