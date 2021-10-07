Creepy Robot Combines Walking With Flying, Watch It Ride a Skateboard Like a Pro

What you're seeing here is actually a drone with two legs attached to its base that is capable of performing complex movements – at least that's the best way to describe this strange machine. Called Leonardo, the robot can walk a slackline, hop, and even ride a skateboard. Developed by a team of researchers at Caltech's Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies, Leonardo (short for LEgs ONboARD drone) is the ... (continue reading...)

