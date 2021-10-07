Sir Richard Branson’s worldwide notoriety is owed mostly to his involvement in the “billionaire space race” that’s taken center stage this year. However, this particular billionaire isn’t just interested in traveling to space but also to some of the most exotic places on Earth via a sumptuous cruise ship. After seven long years, the Scarlet Lady has finally hit the sea, departing on her &a... (continue reading...)Full Article
Richard Branson’s Mega Yacht-Inspired Scarlet Lady Sets Off on “MerMaiden” Voyage
autoevolution0 shares 13 views