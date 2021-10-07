Volkswagen is pretty happy with the results the ID.3 brought to the company. One year after its presentation, it has sold around 144,000 units in Europe alone. However, Volkswagen decided to discover how many among these buyers were new customers to the brand and learned that 70,000 had never driven a car from the brand before the electric hatchback. On average, other Volkswagen products have around 36% of new customers. With almost 50% o... (continue reading...)Full Article
Of All the 144,000 ID.3 Buyers in Europe, 70,000 Are New to Volkswagen
