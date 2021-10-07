Previously recalled over power-sliding doors that may open while moving and a faulty rearview camera, the Odyssey is now recalled over another noncompliance. On this occasion, the tire supplier took the blame. According to a notification filed by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, no fewer than 7,739 tires are believed to have been produced with a pinhole in the inner liner of the tire. Of those rubber boots, 6,064 were shipped to Hond... (continue reading...)Full Article
Honda Recalls Certain 2022 Odyssey Minivans Over Pinhole Tire Leak
