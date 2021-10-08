Miley Cyrus Jokes Her Dog Owns Her Private Jet, She Just Flies In It

Celebrities aren’t the only ones to get the star treatment, their families and pets do, too. In a true example of living lavishly, Miley Cyrus shares a picture of herself and her dog, Bean, onboard a private jet. In the snap, Miley Cyrus is comfortably laying down in a private jet, her chihuahua mix dog sprawled in her arms, covered with a blanket (you can see the picture in the gallery). The singer added a comment, joking: <... (continue reading...)