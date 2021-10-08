Just as his on and off again best buddy Joe Rogan did late last year, Tesla and Space X frontman Elon Musk has decided he’s had enough of California. He announced this morning that Tesla’s corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, California is to be relocated to the southwest Texas city of Austin. (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk Moves Tesla Headquarters to Texas, Bids Farewell to California
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
News24.com | Tesla headquarters moving to Texas after Musk’s California feud
News24
Tesla’s decision to uproot its headquarters comes despite growing discomfort among some companies with Texas’s policies,..
-
Tesla's Elon Musk suggests Texas HQ move inspired by tweet from California Democrat
Upworthy
-
Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas
Japan Today
-
Elon Musk: Tesla HQ will relocate to Austin from California
bizjournals
-
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Move HQ From California To Texas
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
Tesla is moving its headquarters to Texas: here’s why
Invezz
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is moving its headquarters from California to Texas, CEO Elon Musk disclosed in the annual investor..
-
Elon Musk says Tesla moving headquarters from California to Texas
newKerala.com
-
Tesla Moves Its HQ To The Lone Star State
OilPrice.com
-
Why Is Tesla Headquarters Moving To Texas From California? Elon Musk Explains Decision
HNGN
-
Tesla moves headquarters to Texas, promises an 'ecological paradise'
USATODAY.com