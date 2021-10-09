Solar-Powered Asymmetric Three-Wheeler Gets Ready to Race Across the Moroccan Sahara

The Vattenfall Solar Team is presenting Luna11, an asymmetric three-wheeler with an angled solar panel that can run for thousands of miles without using a single drop of fuel. With Nuna11, the team plans to take part in the Solar Challenge Morocco, a brand new solar race across the Moroccan Sahara. Described as the "Picasso of solar cars," the team's new machine features a special design that sets it apart: it sport... (continue reading...)