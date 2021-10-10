Dale Earnhardt Won the Talladega 500 the Day Ayrton Senna Died, Killed Too Six Years Later

Life sometimes has a way of making the most bizarre coincidences happen at the most unexpected of times. That’s no different in the world of motorsport. But the events that took place in the racing world on the first of May 1994 were as ominous in hindsight as it was horrific and tragic at the moment, but probably not in a way you might expect. Most passionate racing fans know this mid-90s spring day as the one on which (continue reading...)