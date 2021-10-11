In order to celebrate International Day of the Girl and encourage young people (women in particular) to take up science and engineering careers, McLaren and their long-time partners Plan International, which is a global children’s rights charity, made it possible for a teenage girl to become the carmaker’s CEO for a day. Maisy, who is a youth activist from Wales and is just 17 years old, took over from McLaren boss Mik... (continue reading...)Full Article
17-Year-Old Girl From Wales Becomes McLaren CEO for a Day
autoevolution0 shares 1 views