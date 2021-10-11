A short time ago, we showed you an imported mid-90s Z30 Toyota Soarer 1JZ. That was a great car, no arguments there. But that was a car more known for its gem of an engine than it was for the vehicle itself. The predecessor to that Z30, the Z20, is a bit different in that regard. Its claim to fame is its status as one of the classiest-looking Japanese cars of the 1980s, and it also had some killer tech to boot. ... (continue reading...)Full Article
One Of 500 Toyota Soarer Hardtop Convertible for Sale on Doug DeMuro's Auction Website
autoevolution0 shares 1 views