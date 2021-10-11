One Of 500 Toyota Soarer Hardtop Convertible for Sale on Doug DeMuro's Auction Website

A short time ago, we showed you an imported mid-90s Z30 Toyota Soarer 1JZ. That was a great car, no arguments there. But that was a car more known for its gem of an engine than it was for the vehicle itself. The predecessor to that Z30, the Z20, is a bit different in that regard. Its claim to fame is its status as one of the classiest-looking Japanese cars of the 1980s, and it also had some killer tech to boot. ... (continue reading...)