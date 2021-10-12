One-of-a-Kind Porsche 911 Turbo S Is a Tribute to Kobe Bryant

TechArt revealed they have been working with TOYZ AutoArt to create a one-of-a-kind model as an homage to Kobe Bryant, based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. It’s been over a year and a half since Kobe Bryant died in a terrible helicopter crash, but the world is far from forgetting him. In fact, fans from around the globe continue to show that his legacy is still untouched. Now (continue reading...)