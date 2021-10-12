BAC Mono R Crushes Red Bull Ring Lap Record for Production Cars With 1:32.96 Run

All records are meant to be broken, which is what just happened to the Red Bull Ring’s production car lap record previously held by the Ferrari LaFerrari, which posted a time of 1:38.95 with German racing driver Hubert Haupt behind the wheel. Impressive? Well, that record has just been smashed by the limited-edition BAC Mono R. The open-top pillarless supercar went around the 2.7-mile (4.3 km) circuit in just 1:32.96, roughly si... (continue reading...)

