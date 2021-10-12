As if the Ram 1500 TRX wasn’t already bonkers, somebody thought it would be a good idea to give it a shot of nitrous and see where that takes it. From a practical standpoint, it’s ridiculous. However, if you’re trying to compete in a straight line, you’ll take all the help you can get, let’s not pretend otherwise. First things first, let’s look at some stock numbers. The Ram 1500... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ram 1500 TRX on Nitrous Races Supercharged Ford F-150, Winner Holds Bragging Rights
autoevolution0 shares 1 views