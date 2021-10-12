Ram 1500 TRX on Nitrous Races Supercharged Ford F-150, Winner Holds Bragging Rights

As if the Ram 1500 TRX wasn’t already bonkers, somebody thought it would be a good idea to give it a shot of nitrous and see where that takes it. From a practical standpoint, it’s ridiculous. However, if you’re trying to compete in a straight line, you’ll take all the help you can get, let’s not pretend otherwise. First things first, let’s look at some stock numbers. The Ram 1500... (continue reading...)