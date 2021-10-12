Elon Musk made an interesting point during his speech held for the 2021 Tesla Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Along with announcing record deliveries for the brand, the head of Tesla Motors stated that it would take at least 30 to 40 years to replace every internal combustion-engined vehicle out there with an EV. Musk explained that the timeline he p... (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk Says All ICE Cars Will Not Be Replaced by EVs for at Least 30 Years
