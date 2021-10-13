Lemur Tactical Drone Was Born of a Tragedy, It's the Invention of a 17-Year-Old

The Lemur S drone was the invention of a 17-year-old from Las Vegas and was born out of a tragedy. This tactical tool is smart, rugged, and ready to serve public safety. Blake Resnik is from Las Vegas and was 17 when the Mandalay Bay mass shooting shocked the entire world. It was at that moment the young inventor first thought about developing a drone that can be deployed in dangerous places ahead of first responders, to serve them and pr... (continue reading...)