Here’s How to Watch William Shatner Boldly Go Where No Starship Captain Has Gone Before

If the stars align and the weather allows, today is the big day. On Wednesday, October 13, 90-year-old actor William Shatner will become the oldest person to ever fly on a rocket to the edge of space. Most importantly though, the character that made him famous, Captain James Kirk, will of course be on board for the ride, as there’s no separating the two. This also makes Shatner the first person to have played a starship captain... (continue reading...)