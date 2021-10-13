Powerful Extragalactic Beings Invade Star Trek Online in Its First-Ever Halloween Event

Star Trek Online, the free-to-play MMORPG developed by Cryptic, is getting its first-ever Halloween event, and it’s a doozy. Starting October 13, powerful extragalactic entities called the Old Ones will be invading Star Trek Online, so it will be your job to prevent the Milky Way from being conquered. Players who want to participate must beam down to an ancient castle on Pyris VII, where they will meet the Old Ones for the first... (continue reading...)