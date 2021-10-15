Toyota Is Turning a Tacoma TRD Sport Into a Truck Camper for SEMA, Names It the Tacozilla

The 2021 SEMA Show is around the corner, and you know what that means! All sorts of wild builds and engineering wonders are getting ready to invade the Las Vegas Convention Center. One interesting build is coming from Toyota, and it’s a Tacoma-turned camper named Tacozilla. Back in the 70s, the Japanese automaker partnered with an RV company called Chinook to create one of the most popular campers that were on the market at the ... (continue reading...)