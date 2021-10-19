Full Hunter's Moon Is Rising This Wednesday, Will Outshine October's Biggest Meteor Shower
Published
Night skies have put on a great show in 2021, and it's far from being over. After we saw the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse and a Strawberry Supermoon in June, last month we were blessed with the Harvest full moon, which signaled the beginning of fall. Now, an even more spectacular celestial event is ready to fill up the sky: the Hunter's Moon. The next full moon is (continue reading...)Full Article