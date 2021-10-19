UK Net Zero Strategy includes new zero emission vehicle mandate

New rules will require car firms to sell increasing percentage of zero emission vehicles from 2024 onwards



The UK government is planning to introduce a new mandate requiring manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero emission vehicles each year from 2024 onwards as part of its new Net Zero Strategy.



The government has already announced a ban on the sale of all new non-zero emission cars – with the exception of a limited number of hybrids – from 2030 onwards, and the new zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate will help to speed that transition by forcing car firms to make EVs account for an increasing large part of their fleet.



The ZEV mandate, which has been approved following a public consultation, will complement the existing system of giving car firms a fleet-average CO2 emissions target. It is understood the government has been considered that system was reliant on WLTP fuel economy figures that don’t always reflect real-world usage.



The government also says it will spend an extra £620 million to support the transition to electric vehicles by increasing the rollout of charging infrastructure "with a particular focuson local on-street residential charging, and targeted plug-in vehicle grants."



Full story to follow.