Electric Blue 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is Barely Driven and Highly Seductive

Would you by any chance be in the mood for bidding on a brand spanking new 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, with less than 300 miles (480 km) on the clock? If the answer is yes, or if you just want to admire one that features such a tremendous spec, then keep reading. As you well know, the Blackwing variant of the CT4-V is considerably more extreme than the car on which it is based. The latter only has 325 hp and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torqu... (continue reading...)