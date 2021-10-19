Sébastien Loeb Tests M-Sports's 2022 Ford Puma Rally 1 WRC Car in Spain

Sébastien Loeb Tests M-Sports's 2022 Ford Puma Rally 1 WRC Car in Spain

autoevolution

Published

Sébastien Loeb, the most successful WRC driver in history, has tested M-Sport's 2022 Ford Puma Rally 1 WRC car. The vehicle is made for 2022's new hybrid car regulations, which go into effect next year, and M-Sp... (continue reading...)

Full Article