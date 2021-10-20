Land Rover will reveal a redesigned Range Rover on October 26, the automaker announced on Wednesday. Land Rover also announced it will start accepting orders for the fifth-generation Range Rover following the reveal, with the SUV expected to start deliveries next year as a 2023 model. A teaser image hints at an evolutionary design for the SUV...Full Article
2023 Land Rover Range Rover teased ahead of Oct. 26 debut
