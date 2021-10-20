If you’ve been watching Formula 1 on TV this year, there’s no way you’ve never mistaken Sebastian Vettel or Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin for a Mercedes. Sure, the dark pantone green livery looks stunning in real life and under certain lighting conditions, but from some angles, on TV, it can be quite hard to tell the two cars apart, even though one is green and the other predominantly black. Earlier t... (continue reading...)Full Article
Aston Martin Is Exploring Different Shades of Green for Next Year’s Formula 1 Car
