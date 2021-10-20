There was joy and celebration across the War Thunder community as Gaijin Games announced they’d be adding a new nation to its lineup of aircraft and tanks this week. After a great deal of speculation, the new entry in question has been confirmed as the Israeli Defense Force. Knowing what we know about the IDF, you’ll probably need to start practicing. It’s exceedingly rare that War Thunder (continue reading...)Full Article
War Thunder Adds Israel to Tank and Aircraft Lineup
autoevolution0 shares 1 views