Deandre Hopkins Gives a Tour of His Chevrolet Impala This Time

Deandre Hopkins Gives a Tour of His Chevrolet Impala This Time

autoevolution

Published

Deandre Hopkins surely loves his muscle cars and enjoys showing them on social media, much like every owner of such automobiles. His latest choice for the night was a Chevrolet Impala. Playing as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League, Hopkins has a net worth of approximately $2 million as of 2021, and he made use of some of his paycheck to buy Chevrolet cars. In a new Instag... (continue reading...)

Full Article