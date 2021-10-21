LaMelo Ball’s Outfit Is Just as Loud as His Lamborghini Urus

LaMelo Ball sure knows how to make an impression. After a successful game, he showed up in a neon yellow outfit at the post-game press conference, which was a nod to his Lamborghini Urus, with which he later posed for Instagram. In the first game of his second season with the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball impressed everyone as he scored 31 points against the Indiana Pacers. After the match, the NBA player showed he’s living th... (continue reading...)