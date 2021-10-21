Honda Accord 2.0T vs. Ford Mustang 2.3T Drag Races Yield Interesting Results

Honda Accord 2.0T vs. Ford Mustang 2.3T Drag Races Yield Interesting Results

autoevolution

Published

The biggest rival of the segment-leading Toyota Camry, the Honda Accord makes a lot of sense as a daily driver. Priced from $24,970 excluding destination charge, the mid-size sedan comes into its own if you pony up a few dollars more for the 2.0-liter turbo engine and 10-speed tranny. (continue reading...)

Full Article