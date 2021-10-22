In the last couple of years, mainly because of the ongoing global health crisis, some business sectors have suffered severe losses, while others have flourished. One of the latter is last-mile food delivery, with an expanding market that’s estimated to reach trillions of dollars, and drones will play an essential part of this rapidly-growing business. A scheduled airline brand in the U.S. claims to be the first of its kind to la... (continue reading...)Full Article
Mesa Becomes the First Scheduled Airline in the U.S. to Launch Drone Delivery Services
