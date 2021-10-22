Lynk & Co Celebrates Five Year Anniversary by Launching 09 SUV

Geely’s Lynk & Co brand was established only five years ago and what better way to celebrate its anniversary than with the launch of a brand-new model in the 09 SUV. The 09 is the carmaker’s largest offering yet and is based on the SPA platform, same as the Volvo XC90. The Lynk & Co 09 is also one of the brand’s first models to be available exclusively as a hybrid (either in mild-hybrid or plu... (continue reading...)