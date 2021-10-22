Ford Facing Early Pushback From Commercial Fleet Buyers When It Comes to Electric Vehicles

Even though Ford believes that fully electric trucks and vans will be a dime a dozen by 2030, there has been some early pushback from commercial buyers, which are a key demographic for the carmaker’s F-150 Lightning pickup truck and the E-Transit van. According to Ford Pro chief exec, Ted Cannis, potential fleet buyers are currently taking a “wait and see” type of attitude. One reason for that is a lack of ex... (continue reading...)