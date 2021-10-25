The Formula One United States Grand Prix made a return this past weekend after skipping 2020, and the race turned out to be one of the most thrilling in years. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen claimed victory, edging out Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton by just 1.3 seconds at the checkered flag and doubling his points lead in the process. Fellow...Full Article
Verstappen edges out Hamilton for 2021 F1 United States Grand Prix win
