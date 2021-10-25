Bespoke Bentley Bentayga Speed by Mulliner Unveiled as Celebration of Russian Ballet

Bentley Mulliner, the carmaker’s in-house bespoke division, has been tasked with creating a series of Russian Heritage Edition models, each of them meant to pay homage to Russian ballet. The first car is a Bentayga Speed SUV with bespoke features centered around iconic ballet moves - each vehicle in the collection will focus on a specific motion of what is believed to be one of the most graceful and emotive expressions of human ... (continue reading...)