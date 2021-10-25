Over a month ago, F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo had a magnificent win at the Italian Grand Prix, and he got more than he imagined out of it. After winning a bet with McLaren team boss, Zak Brown, Ricciardo got to drive late NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt’s classic No. 3. Formula One drivers competed in the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Sunday. (continue reading...)Full Article
Daniel Ricciardo Drives His Dream Car, Dale Earnhardt’s classic No. 3
