To many, 1964's “Goldfinger” is arguably the greatest of all the James Bond films, but for car enthusiasts, it isn't the performance of Sean Connery as 007 that excites the most but rather the set of wheels he drives: an Aston Martin DB5. Last year, Aston Martin started building a run of new DB5s built to the same spec as the...Full Article
Jay Leno plays James Bond for a day with “Goldfinger” DB5 continuation car
