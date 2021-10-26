When you think about six-wheeled vehicles the first thing that springs to mind is a truck, the next will probably be the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6, and by no means will an open-wheeler follow. However, such an insane vehicle existed, and it actually competed in official Formula 1 races 45 years ago. (continue reading...)Full Article
The Fascinating Story of the Tyrrell P34, Formula 1’s Iconic Six-Wheeler
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tyrrell P34 continuation: reviving a six-wheeled F1 legend
When a historic racing fan couldn’t buy a Tyrrell six-wheeler, he assembled a team of experts to build a pair of new..
Autocar