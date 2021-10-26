Watch the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 reveal live, here

Watch the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 reveal live, here

MotorAuthority

Published

The mid-engine Chevy Corvette is about to fulfill its exotic quest to compete with the best of Italy. Bookmark this page and stare at your screen while you work, because the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will make its online debut on Tuesday at 12:00 pm ET via YouTube. What do we expect to see? Not a lot of surprises. The mid-engine Z06 is among the...

Full Article