Land Rover has done a nice job of keeping its new Range Rover product line well hidden. However, now on the precipice of its public debut, some of the most important details have found their way out a little bit early. Under the hood will be the same 4.4-liter V8 found in many BMW M models. That's perhaps the least surprising detail that we can confirm. It's been rumored for more than a year at this point. The 530 horsepower eng... (continue reading...)Full Article
New Range Rover Video And Details Leak Ahead of Public Reveal
