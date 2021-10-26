Fully Original 1990 Honda CRX Available for Sale With Just 10 Miles on the Clock

If you are interested in acquiring a car that is also a time capsule, look no further than this 1990 Honda CRX. A company in Portugal has published an ad for a CRX with just 17 km on its odometer, which means just 10.5 miles. Its price is available on request. Yes, you know what that means. This example of the Japanese hatchback is going to switch owners for a lot of money. Its first owner drove it from the Santomar Honda dealership in L... (continue reading...)