The 2022 German Car of the Year Awards revealed the winners of its main categories, and we can take them as a sign of the times. Among the five accolades, three went to electric vehicles. Of these three EVs, only one was German. It is true that one of these prizes could only go to an electric car: it was the “New Energy Award.” Despite that, it is interesting to see that some of the best vehicles f... (continue reading...)Full Article
Of the Five 2022 German Premium Car of The Year Awards, Three Went for EVs
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ora Cat supermini EV launching in UK from £25k
Autocar
VW ID 3-rivalling electric hatchback promises 261 miles of range
The new Ora Cat, a Chinese-built electric hatchback due..
-
Best-selling cars in Europe
Autocar
-
Audi Q4 E-tron 2021 long-term review
Autocar