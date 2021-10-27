Of the Five 2022 German Premium Car of The Year Awards, Three Went for EVs

Of the Five 2022 German Premium Car of The Year Awards, Three Went for EVs

autoevolution

Published

The 2022 German Car of the Year Awards revealed the winners of its main categories, and we can take them as a sign of the times. Among the five accolades, three went to electric vehicles. Of these three EVs, only one was German. It is true that one of these prizes could only go to an electric car: it was the “New Energy Award.” Despite that, it is interesting to see that some of the best vehicles f... (continue reading...)

Full Article