U.S. to Have the Largest Neighborhood of 3D-Printed Homes, Construction Starts in 2022

One of the most renowned 3D printing companies on the market announces its plans to build the largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes to date. That company is ICON and its 3D printer Vulcan has made the headlines multiple times in the past, proving it can be used to print almost any type of structure, regardless of how big or small. This 11.5 ft (3.5 m) tall engineering marvel uses some sort of polymer concrete called Lavacrete, being ab... (continue reading...)