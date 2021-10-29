Rented Tesla Model S Sets New EV Cannonball Record Without Radar Detectors

A new EV Cannonball Record has been set, and it has been done in a Tesla. This time, a 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range was the vehicle of choice, and those who set the record had a previous achievement of this kind just a few years back. Here is what you need to know. Ryan Levenson and Josh Allan set a new EV Cannonball Record for crossing the U.S. from East to West in 42 hours and 17 minutes. Yes, that includes charging the (continue reading...)